Downtown coffee shop serves up beer and wine

A coffee shop downtown has added something a little stronger to its drink menu.

Ferris Coffee & Nut Company today began serving beer and wine at its location in the Trust Building, at 40 Pearl St. NW.

The rotating variety of local, regional, national and international drinks is in addition to the location’s existing coffee and espresso bar.

Ferris also plans to unveil a new food menu, including bar snacks and charcuterie, at the location soon.

The decision to serve alcohol was part of the company’s long-term plan since opening the location in 2016.

The café is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Photo via fb.com