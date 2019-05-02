It is Tulip Time

Skip to content
Tulip Time has arrived in Holland.
A nod to the annual orange-themed celebrations in Amsterdam, Holland’s annual Tulip Time is a celebration of its Dutch heritage.
Orange tulips and tulips of many other colors can be spotted all over the city during the nine-day festival.
The 90th festival runs from May 4-12, though some pre-festival events are taking place today and tomorrow.
Packed full of attractions and events, the festival features three parades, a carnival, hundreds of Dutch dancers, a Dutch market, artisan market, tall ships tours, live music, fireworks and more.
More information is online.
Photo via fb.com
