It is Tulip Time

Tulip Time has arrived in Holland.

A nod to the annual orange-themed celebrations in Amsterdam, Holland’s annual Tulip Time is a celebration of its Dutch heritage.

Orange tulips and tulips of many other colors can be spotted all over the city during the nine-day festival.

The 90th festival runs from May 4-12, though some pre-festival events are taking place today and tomorrow.

Packed full of attractions and events, the festival features three parades, a carnival, hundreds of Dutch dancers, a Dutch market, artisan market, tall ships tours, live music, fireworks and more.

