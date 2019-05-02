GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a Cinco de Mayo street party — and much more.

Community Cinco Celebration

(Saturday)

This family event will feature live Mariachi music, dancing, pinatas, crafts, games and free ice cream sandwiches.

The street party is May 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Donkey Taqueria. Photo via fb.com.

Opening Day

(Saturday)

Fulton Street Farmers Market is ready for its Main Market season. The market will feature a “diverse selection of vendors”: Michigan-grown produce, pastured meat, dairy, eggs, “locally crafted food products” and artisan goods. The Gettin’ Fresh food truck will also be on hand, and there will be kids activities.

Opening Day is May 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fulton Street Farmers Market.

Boutiques of West Michigan

(Saturday)

This fashion showcase spring and summer trends from 19 boutiques. “Meet the owners, shop the trends, enjoy a cash bar and a girls night out.” DJ JWill4Real will bring the beats. The event also benefits Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary.

The show is May 4 from 6-10 p.m. at DeVos Place.

GLOW 2019

(Friday)

Eve nightclub downtown will be turned into a black light glow music fest. DJ Kane and DJ Van Hekken will be on hand, and you can “deck yourself out in body painting by festival veterans BL Visuals.”

The dance party is Friday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Eve in The B.O.B.

Indie Flea

(Saturday)

The last Indie Flea of the season is “dedicated to creating a strong community that supports responsible, emerging businesses as well as creating a designated time to spend with family.”

The Indie Flea is May 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre.

