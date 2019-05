DMX rolls into Grand Rapids

An award-winning rapper is bringing his tour downtown.

DMX will perform at 20 Monroe Live on Thursday at 8 p.m. as part of his “20-Year Anniversary Tour: It’s Dark and Hell is Hot” with DJ Composition.

DMX is a Grammy-nominated and AMA-winning rapper. He’s also appeared in a number of movies and on TV, often as himself.

Some of his songs include “Can’t Lose,” “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” and “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.”

Food and drinks will be available at the venue.

Tickets are online.

