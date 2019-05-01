‘Dancing with the Stars’ champ hitting the stage

A six-time “Dancing with the Stars” champion is coming to Grand Rapids for a live show.

Derek Hough, a two-time Emmy winner for choreography, is bringing his “Live! The Tour” to DeVos Performance Hall on May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The show will feature all-new stage production and showcase Hough’s “astounding versatility” and “magnetic stage presence.”

The audience will experience “a true fusion of dance and music” in “styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between.”

Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs, are the creative team behind the tour and are co-creating, directing and supervising choreography throughout its run.

The duo are two-time Emmy winners for the Jennifer Lopez “All I Have” concert residency from 2016-18 and the Cirque du Soleil production “Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour” from 2011-14.

Tickets are available online.

Photo via fb.com