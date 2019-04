Look deep into space

How many constellations can you identify?

The 2019 Public Observing Nights season has begun at the James C. Veen Observatory in Lowell.

The observatory houses three large telescopes that provide visitors with an “up-close look” at the night sky.

Public Observing Nights will be held on “select” Saturday evenings twice a month through October — when the “sky is clear.”

The nights are presented by the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association, or GRAAA, and Grand Rapids Public Museum.

More information is online.

Photo via fb.com