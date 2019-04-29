Doughnut shop plans two more locations

A local “gourmet” doughnut business is expanding.

Brooke Lavender, owner of The Donut Conspiracy — which is based in Grand Rapids, at 1971 E. Beltline Ave. NE — in May will open a location in Grandville, at 3819 Rivertown Pkwy., according to Colliers International West Michigan today.

She will also open a production facility and shop in Cascade Township, at 6783 Cascade Rd. SE.

“I just love the idea of creating the ultimate doughnut experience, offering fun and crazy gourmet flavors and the area’s best cup of coffee in a relaxing environment,” Lavender said.

“We started with 25 doughnut flavors and now offer over 75 flavors, and we’re excited to continue growing with our new locations. We look forward to serving even more families and residents, while sharing our passion for creative doughnuts.”

The Donut Conspiracy opened its first location in 2017. It offers classic doughnuts and “signature” flavors, including maple bacon long Johns, peanut butter cup, Fruity Pebbles and more.

The original location features vintage décor related to historic conspiracy theories, as will the new locations.

The Donut Conspiracy also offers monthly themed days with specialty doughnuts inspired by pop culture icons, such as Harry Potter, Dr. Seuss or famous superheroes.

Each location will create about 20 jobs, according to Lavender.

Mark Ansara, a VP at Colliers International West Michigan, handled both of the retail space transactions for The Donut Conspiracy.

Grandville location

The new location in Grandville will be in a former Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt shop.

The 1,800-square-foot space will offer 37 doughnut varieties, a coffee bar with a barista and seating for 24 customers.

Cascade Township location

The build out is underway for the 1,500-square-foot production facility and shop in Cascade Township.

The production facility will feature an industrial kitchen.

The shop will also offer 37 doughnut varieties, a coffee bar with a barista and seating for 24 customers. By the end of 2019, Lavender plans to offer custom wedding cakes at this location.

Photo: Courtesy The Donut Conspiracy