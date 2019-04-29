Could you be a street performer?

If you’ve ever wanted to be a street performer, now’s your chance.

Downtown Holland is seeking talented musicians, jugglers, face painters, breakdancers, magicians, caricature artists, aerial acrobats and other performers to show off their skills on the street.

It’s for the Downtown Holland Street Performer Series, when 20 artists fill the sidewalk to perform free for the public — on Thursday nights from June 13 to Aug. 29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Applications and audition materials are being accepted until May 10.

Those booked for the series will be assigned performance dates and locations. Performers will be notified in late May regarding the status of their applications.

Those accepted into the series must obtain a street performer permit from the Downtown Holland office to participate and busk for tips. Downtown Holland will pay a $20 stipend per group for each performance.

Photo via fb.com