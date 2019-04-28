Grand Rapids Symphony performing ‘Celebrating Women’

Women will be at the heart of an upcoming concert in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Symphony will present The 20/21st Century Concert: Celebrating Women at St. Cecilia Music Center, 24 Ransom Ave. NE, at 8 p.m.

All the music that will be performed were composed by women, except the performance of guest soloist, Ava Ordman who was the principal trombonist of the Grand Rapids Symphony for 24 seasons, from the 1970s – 1990s.

Directed by John Varineau, the Grand Rapids Symphony will perform music by American composers Ruth Crawford Seeger, Joan Tower and British composer Anna Clyne among other music by female composers.

For more information, visit the GR Symphony website.