Winery plans restaurant and tasting room on 28th Street

A wine and restaurant company is planning its first West Michigan location.

Chicago-based Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is working on a location in Kentwood, at 4515 28th St. SE, inside the former Paulina’s Mexican Restaurant.

The Cooper’s Hawk location has been approved to sell alcohol inside and outdoors, as well as retail alcohol, according to state records.

Cooper’s Hawk restaurants feature “handcrafted wine” and “modern casual dining,” the company’s website says.

Its “Napa-style” wine tasting rooms include an artisanal market.

Cooper’s Hawk owns multiple locations throughout the Midwest, including one in Clinton Township, and in Florida.

The company did not respond to requests for comment at press time.

Photo via fb.com