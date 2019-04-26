Downtown restaurant opens bakery and café

A French restaurant downtown has opened a bakery and café adjacent to its existing space.

Mertens Hospitality Owner Anthony Tangorra last week opened the New Hotel Mertens bakery and café in Grand Rapids, at 35 Oakes St. SW, in the space previously occupied by Interphase Interiors next to the restaurant.

“The crescendo of the opening week was Easter brunch,” Tangorra said, noting the bakery and café are now open for regular hours.

New Hotel Mertens now occupies the entire first floor of the building, including the restaurant and a recently developed event space.

It also expanded into the basement with a new food-prep and baking kitchen.

The bakery serves coffee all day and night, breakfast and lunch from 6 a.m-4 p.m. and a bakery dinner menu from 4-10 p.m.

Popular items sold in the bakery include French breads and pastries, macarons and bonbons. The food menu includes eggs, sandwiches, salads and more.

The bakery has its own seating area with outlets and Wi-Fi.

The café next to it serves lunch and dinner.