GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

Did you learn everything you need to know in kindergarten? This weekend will give you the answer. And much more.

“All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten”

(Thursday-Sunday)

The play will feature short stories and vignettes on “everyday life about everyday people” in a PG-13 narrative, Dog Story Theater says. The scenes and monologues will “make you think, make you laugh, possibly make you cry and maybe even help you remember old times.”

The performances by The University Wits will be April 25-28 at various times at Dog Story Theater downtown. Tickets are online. Photo via fb.com.

B-93 Battle to the Bash

(Saturday)

Round 1 of the search for The Best Country Band in West Michigan will feature performances by numerous acts: Keegan Jacko, Myron Elkins, Brian Randall Band, Sadie Bass, Brenda Loomis Band and Whiskey Bound

The first round is April 27th at Elevation at The Intersection downtown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door.

Veggie Con

(Saturday)

This is a community event involving “all things fruit and vegetable.” It will bring together local farmers and healthy-focused businesses offering samples. It will feature many activities: couch potato racing; a corn hole tournament; potato-sack races; bobbing for apples; orange bowling; and more. It will also help raise funds for The Pantry, a nonprofit food pantry.

Veggie Con will be hosted by The Pantry on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Encounter Church in Kentwood. It is free.

Reggae SpringFest

(Saturday)

The night will feature “hot” reggae bands “heating up the place and keeping the dance floor packed all night long.”

The party will be April 27 from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Billy’s Lounge in Grand Rapids. $10 cover. 21 and older.

The Collected Market

(Friday and Saturday)

This “fun”-filled event will feature Shop from the “best of the best” from local creatives, makers and boutiques, along with food trucks and live music.

The event will be April 26 from 3-8 p.m. and April 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Briar Barns in Sparta.

