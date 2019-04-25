‘Freaky Friday’ is almost here

The popular novel and movie “Freaky Friday” was turned into a stage musical, and now it’s being produced locally.

Based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, the contemporary pop rock show will be performed on various dates between May 2-18 by Circle Theatre.

Most recently adapted as a Disney Channel Original Movie in 2018, the musical follows a feuding, overworked mother, Katherine, and her teenage daughter, Ellie, as they magically swap bodies, “with just one day to put things right again,” Circle Theatre says.

By spending a day in each other’s shoes, Katherine and Ellie “come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance and realize the mutual love and respect” that bond their relationship.

The show is rated PG for some adult situations and language.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. regularly and 5 p.m. on Sundays on May 2-4, 8-12 and 15-18 at Circle Theatre’s flex stage on the Aquinas College campus in Grand Rapids.

Circle Theatre will serve craft beer and wine on May 3. The bar will open 30 minutes prior to showtime, during intermission and post-show.

Tickets are $26-$30. Tickets are $13 if purchased in person starting at 5 p.m. the night of each performance.

Photo via circletheatre.org