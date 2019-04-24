Grand Rapids Ballet performing ‘Alice in Wonderland’

The Grand Rapids Ballet will present “Alice in Wonderland” on May 3-5 and May 10-11 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

The “Alice in Wonderland” performance will be based on the novel but will be interpreted through dance, choreographed by Brian Enos. It will feature different star characters from the book and they will be played by different individuals throughout the five-day performance.

Alice will be played by Yuka Oba and Cassidy Isaacson. The white rabbit will be played by Matthew Wenckowski and Nicholas Bradley Grey. Mad Hatter will be played by Josue Justiz and Steven Houser. Queen of Hearts will be played by Alexandra Meister-Upleger and Micaelina Ritschl. Cheshire Cat will be played by Sidney Scully and Connie Flachs.

The stage, such as the wings, floor and backdrop, will be wrapped in white for the video projections by visual artist, Luis Grane. Grand Rapids Ballet will dance to the sound of different orchestrations.

“I wanted the music to reflect the mind creative enough to create this bizarre world we are introduced to,” said musical director Brendan Vincent. “All of the works feature creative orchestrations with extreme emotions so as to effectively portray the tension, fantastic, grotesque, and absurd. Once I saw Luis’s initial designs I knew exactly where to look to further characterize the players in Alice’s journey.”

The opening night will be on May 3 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, including ticket sales and times, visit the GR Ballet website.