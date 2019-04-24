Go on the road with a punk rocker in ‘Her Smell’

The actress known for Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and AMC’s “Mad Men” is returning to the big screen in a new indie flick exploring punk rock culture.

Elisabeth Moss gives a “gripping lead performance” in the new film “Her Smell,” according to the “critics’ consensus” on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Her Smell” opens locally this Friday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts. It will be screened at UICA on various dates through May 9.

“Her Smell” centers around Becky Something (Moss), “a 1990s punk rock superstar who once filled arenas with her grungy all-female trio Something She,” UICA says.

Following the fading heyday of her career, she is now reduced to playing “smaller venues while grappling with motherhood, exhausted bandmates, nervous record company executives and a new generation of rising talent eager to usurp her stardom.”

Struggling with holding it together, Becky lapses into a struggle with substance use that threatens to derail her future and leave her alone.

“Forced to get sober, temper her demons and reckon with the past, she retreats from the spotlight and tries to recapture the creative inspiration that led her band to success.”

The 135-minute film is rated R.

Tickets, which can be purchased at the guest services desk beginning at noon on the date of each screening, are $5 for UICA members and $10 for non-members.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo via fb.com