Studio Park names restaurants and retailers

Studio Park has named a group of restaurants and retailers that will call the development in downtown Grand Rapids home.

The first set of retail tenants include Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse, Leo’s Coney Island, Malamiah Juice Bar, Pump House Frozen Yogurt Bar and the development’s flagship restaurant, One Twenty Three Tavern, according to Studio Park today.

Construction on the five spaces is underway, and the interior build outs will begin in late May.

“Having the right mix of local businesses at Studio Park is an important part of the experience that we are trying to create for residents and visitors,” said J.D. Loeks, president, Studio C. “We couldn’t be more pleased with those that have already committed to join us and are equally excited about some of the surprises still in store.”

More retailers are planned for Studio Park, which is at 123 Ionia Ave. NW. There is still about 2,500 square feet of retail space available, according to the project’s developer, Olsen Loeks Development.

The first phase of the 62,500-square-foot Studio Park will open with a movie theatre, music venue, hotel, restaurants, shops and a piazza around this September, according to previous Business Journal reports.

A residential building with 106 apartments will come online prior to that, with opening slated for late this summer.

Funky Buddha Yoga

Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse offers accessible yoga to people of all levels and abilities. The Studio Park location will be the brand’s fourth yoga studio in West Michigan.

The location also plans to offer free outdoor community classes in the Studio Park piazza.

“The Studio Park project is not only going to beautify the physical landscape of downtown G.R., but it is also going to change the way that collaborative entertainment activations happen in our city,” said Anna Baeten, executive director, Funky Buddha Yoga.

Leo’s Coney Island

Leo’s Coney Island is a Detroit-based restaurant chain offering Greek specialties, breakfast and a kids menu. The restaurant will be an “affordable” option in the downtown food scene.

Malamiah Juice Bar

Malamiah Juice Bar, owned by Jermale Eddie, serves specialty juices, smoothies, wellness shots and acai bowls.

The company’s mission is to elevate community wellness through healthy products, local partnerships and youth employment.

One Twenty Three

One Twenty Three Tavern is Studio Park’s flagship American-style eatery owned by J.D. Loeks.

Pump House

Pump House Frozen Yogurt sells artisanal yogurt, gelato, sorbet, custard and a variety of toppings with local ingredients.

“The Pump House is excited to dig in and be a part of Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids,” said Kelli Coulson, owner, Pump House. “We look forward to having guests sit in one of our window porch swings, while eating froyo, and watching the Studio Park piazza come alive.”

