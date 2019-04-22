Brewery re-releasing limited-edition stout

A brewery in the region is unleashing a variant of its top beer.

New Holland Brewing is bringing back Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash.

Last released in 2017, the bourbon-barrel-aged stout will be available in limited quantities in Michigan only, starting April 27.

Triple Mash is aged for one year in New Holland Spirits oak bourbon barrels and comes in at 17% ABV.

Aside from having a strong bite, the beer offers an “intense malt character paired with warm, toasted flavor notes from its time in the wood.”

Release parties at New Holland’s Pub on 8th in Holland and The Knickerbocker in Grand Rapids will start at 10 a.m. on April 27.

Triple Mash will be available on draft, be sold in four-packs with a per-day limit and be part of a special Flight of the Dragon sampler.

There will also be a limited-edition Triple Mash teku glass available for purchase at both New Holland pubs.