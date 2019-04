Aziz Ansari is taking ‘Road to Nowhere’ to Grand Rapids

Aziz Ansari is coming to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

Ansari will visit DeVos Performance Hall as part of his “Road to Nowhere” stand-up tour to perform two shows on Friday, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Ansari is also an actor, writer, producer and director.

He has won numerous awards, including an Emmy for his Netflix series “Master of None,” which he writes and directs.

Tickets can be purchased online.