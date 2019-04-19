Salad restaurant opens in Downtown Market

A new chopped salad restaurant has opened in town.

Bliss & Vinegar is hosting a grand opening until 7 p.m. today for its second location, which is in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, at 435 Ionia Ave. SW. Its other location is in Grand Rapids Township.

A portion of today’s sales will be donated to Kids’ Food Basket, a Grand Rapids nonprofit focused on childhood hunger.

The new location sells chopped salads, wraps and quinoa bowls. It also has a shop featuring fresh produce, specialty food products and kitchen items.

Bliss & Vinegar offers more than 50 salad toppings and house-made dressings “with only natural ingredients and no preservatives.”

The restaurant uses “naturally sourced and organic produce” as much as possible and “only naturally raised beef and chicken, free from hormones and antibiotics,” with compostable packaging made from recycled materials.

The made-to-order menu allows people to customize every part of their meal to accommodate dietary restrictions and allergies.

Bliss & Vinegar also offers corporate and private event catering.

The location’s hours are from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.

