Ax-throwing range opens

A new target range is open in town for people who need more than darts.

Target Axe Throwing opened last month in Plainfield Township, at 3661 Plainfield Ave. NE.

The new attraction shares a space with sister company Escape Michigan.

The range features private double lanes that fit groups of four to 10 people.

Reservations are not required, but they are recommended. Walk-ins are welcome.

Patrons can bring their own axes, which are subject to staff approval.

Target Axe Throwing also offers snacks and non-alcoholic drinks.

Its regular hours are from 6-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.