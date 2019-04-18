GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a parking lot full of food trucks — and much more.

Munchie Madness!

(Saturday)

Street Eats GR says it is kicking off the start of its “food truck lot” in the parking lot of Zoko 822 downtown. Catch Patty Matters, El Caribe, Pizza Parliament, Doughrunts and D & D’S Gluten Free at the lot. There will also be outdoor seating and an outdoor bar.

The kickoff is April 20 from noon to 8 p.m. at 822 Ottawa Ave. NW. Photo: Patty Matters food truck. Via fb.com.

“Iliza: Elder Millennial Tour” with Hunter Hill

(Saturday)

Iliza is a stand-up comedian with a variety of credits in the entertainment industry: She just premiered “Elder Millennial,” her fourth stand-up special for Netflix. She is the only female and youngest comedian to hold the title of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” She’s been named one of the top working comedians by Esquire magazine. She’s behind the digital scripted series “Forever 31” on ABCd and Hulu. She’s appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” And she’s the author of “Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity.”

The show is April 20 at 7 p.m. and again at 10 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live.

Earth Day Celebration

(Saturday)

The Saturday before Earth Day, Blandford Nature Center invites you to “hike the trails, see the historic buildings, visit the farm and partake in activities” — free of charge. You can also “roam through the woods” during a special scavenger hunt. A number of community partners will be on site with activities and information as well.

The event is April 20 from noon to 3 p.m. at Blandford.

“Saturday Night Fever” in Concert

(Friday)

Get out your dancing shoes and be “transported back” to the late ‘70s disco era. The night will feature a costume contest, games, lobby bar, hot dog roast, silent auction — and music from the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack, with songs from KC and the Sunshine Band, Kool & the Gang and more.

The fundraiser-concert for Circle Theatre is April 19 from 7-9 p.m. at Circle Theatre.

Black Beer Party

(Saturday)

All of your “favorite dark beers” will be featured, including rarities, taproom exclusives, one-offs and “some brewed just for the event.” There will be food specials on hand and a full evening of live music.

The Black Beer Party at Founders Brewing Co. is April 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. $10 cover. $5 for mug club members. 21 and older.

