Watch ‘James and the Giant Peach’ come to life

A classic Roald Dahl book and movie is coming to life downtown.

In the play “James and the Giant Peach,” you can watch the adventures of orphaned British boy James and his human-sized, talking insect friends as they set sail for New York City via giant peach.

The play will be on stage April 26-May 5 at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, at 30 Division Ave. N.

Tickets are $16-20 for adults and $12 for students.

Dates and times

April 26-27: 7:30 p.m.

April 28: 2 p.m.

May 2-4: 7:30 p.m.

May 5: 2 p.m.