Mike Epps’ ‘Funny As Ish Comedy Tour’ is rolling into Grand Rapids

Comedian Mike Epps is putting on a show downtown with some of his friends.

Mike Epps will be on stage at Van Andel Arena as part of his “Funny As Ish Comedy Tour” on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The show will feature Rickey Smiley, DC Young Fly, Earthquake and Lavell Crawford.

Epps first gained national attention when he appeared on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” in 1995. Since then, he has taken on acting roles, such as in the movies “Next Friday,” “Friday After Next” and “All About the Benjamins.”

He is the winner of the 2016 NAACP Image Award for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

Tickets are online.

