‘The Wolves’ puts you on a girls soccer team

An award-winning play opening this week revolves around the discussions on a high school girls soccer team.

Based in an indoor soccer facility during weekly Saturday morning pre-game warmups, the nine players open with discussion of a murderous Cambodian dictator and then talk of boyfriends, their coach’s obvious hangovers and speculations about the new girl.

The play was a 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist and a 2015 American Playwriting Foundation winner of the Relentless Award.

Presented by Actors’ Theatre, the show will be on stage at Spectrum Theatre downtown, at 160 Fountain St. NE.

Performances are at 8 p.m. April 18-20 and April 25-27.

Tickets are $28 for adults and $24 for student and seniors.