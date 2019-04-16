Entertainment
by Justin Dawes

Broadway serving the ‘Waitress’ to Grand Rapids

The Broadway musical with songs written by Sara Bareilles is coming downtown.

Broadway Grand Rapids is presenting the national tour of “Waitress,” brought to life by an all-woman creative team, from April 30 to May 5 at the DeVos Performance Hall.

Inspired by the 2007 film with the same name, the musical tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage.

A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

The run time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission.

The age recommendation is 13 and older.

Tickets are available online.

Dates and times

April 30: 7:30 p.m.
May 1: 7:30 p.m.
May 2: 7:30 p.m.
May 3: 8 p.m.
May 4: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
May 5: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

