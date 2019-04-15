Grand Rapids’ top 5 best places for pancakes

This article is from the March 2019 Grand Rapids Magazine. Available on newsstands now or via subscription.

Pancakes are the perfect sweet treat for breakfast — a platform for creativity, unique toppings and flavor combinations. Whether you’re looking for a classic, simple cake or one that breaks all the rules, here are our top picks for pancakes in Grand Rapids.

Real Food Café is known for its huge pancakes made from scratch with real buttermilk. In addition to traditional flavors and combinations, you’ll find unique variations like Banana Granola, Almond Joy and the Loaded Pancake, which has bacon and sausage cooked inside and is topped with eggs. 2419 Eastern Ave. SE

Indulge in tasty pancake concoctions at Wolfgang’s Restaurant, such as Baby Cades Cakes, which is one chocolate chip and one bacon pancake topped with peanut butter and bananas — or its version of tiramisu pancakes called The Uptown, which is two pancakes with mascarpone in between and drenched in coffee. 1530 Wealthy St. SE

Cherie Inn, Grand Rapids’ longest-running restaurant, has been serving delicious breakfasts since 1924. Try the Granola-Blueberry, Almond Joy or Raspberry White Chocolate Chip pancakes. Cherie Inn also offers a gluten-free pancake. 969 Cherry. St. SE

In addition to traditional pancakes, like blueberry and chocolate chip, Dan’s Diner serves lemon ricotta pancakes with berries and raspberry creme. 6503 28th St. SE

Noble Restaurant is known for its large gluten-free and vegan selection and its delicious pancakes. Try the homemade buttermilk pancake or vegan almond pancakes. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, order the Almond Layer Cake, which is vegan pancakes and vegan vanilla cream filling topped with coconut whipped cream, berries and granola. 1851 44th St. SW

Photo: Real Food Café pancakes. By Michael Buck.