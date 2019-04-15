‘Chopped’ winner opening café

One of Chicago’s top chefs is bringing her culinary talents to West Michigan via a new café — and adjacent shop and event space.

Owner and Executive Chef Melissa “Missy” Corey will host a grand opening on April 24 for Pennyroyal Cafe & Provisions.

Pennyroyal is situated on 2 acres in Saugatuck, at 3319 Blue Star Hwy.

Next to the café, Corey is opening the Little White Barn, which will feature artisan food, seasonal produce and flowers and be available for private events.

Corey was named one of Chicago’s top female chefs in 2015 by Thrillist and competed on the Food Network show “Chopped,” which she won in 2012.

“We are excited to introduce guests to a dining experience that is as tasty and comforting as it is natural and fresh,” Corey said. “Working directly with local farmers, artisans and makers is important to us, because we’re invested in celebrating the best food in our region.”

The Pennyroyal Cafe & Provisions menu will feature ingredients sourced from West Michigan farms.

Customers can eat breakfast or lunch at the café. Outdoor seating will be available on the patio in warm weather.

The café will offer workshops on kitchen and ornamental garden design, permaculture, seed savings, herb use, butchery, butter and cheese making, food preservation and foraging.

Pennyroyal Cafe & Provisions will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesday.

Corey’s team at Pennyroyal includes pastry chef Bryan Kemp and farmer and garden designer Ryan Beck.

The café is accepting applications for kitchen and front-of-house team members.

Photo: Courtesy Pennyroyal Cafe & Provisions