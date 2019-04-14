Opera Grand Rapids releases schedule

Opera Grand Rapids has announced its schedule for the 2019-20 season.

The opera’s 52nd season will feature performances of Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Mikado,” Puccini’s “Turandot” and an Opera Unlimited Series.

“By pairing Gilbert & Sullivan’s beloved satire, ‘The Mikado,’ with Puccini’s final opera, ‘Turandot,’ Opera Grand Rapids offers two truly contrasting stories, continuing the company’s long-standing reputation for providing unique musical experiences to the community,” said James Meena, artistic director, Opera Grand Rapids.

The 2019- 20 season will begin with a performance of “The Mikado” on Nov. 1-2 at St. Cecilia Music Center, set in fictional imperial Japan.

Opera Grand Rapids will present a performance of Puccini’s “Turandot” on May 1-2, 2020, which will be set in mythical China at the DeVos Performance Hall. The opera will perform alongside soprano Amy Shoremount-Obra, who will make her debut performing as Turandot.

During the season, Opera Grand Rapids will again present the Opera Unlimited Series, which is a collection of performances and events focused on diversity and inclusion, music education and community engagement.

The performances in the Opera Unlimited Series will be released