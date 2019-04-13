HopCat schedules opening for Holland location

A locally based chain of beer bars is opening its Holland location soon.

The grand opening of HopCat Holland will be on April 27.

It will be the chain’s eighth location in Michigan and 17th overall.

The 6,200-square-foot restaurant and bar, located at 84 W. 8th St., is a part of the West Eighth development, which will also include an 11-screen cinema, shops, apartments and a 380-space parking deck.

“We’ve considered the Holland location for years,” said Kevin Kozak, VP of development and construction, HopCat. “With the development of West Eighth, we found it to be the perfect opportunity to expand.”

HopCat’s parent company, Grand Rapids-based BarFly Ventures, first announced HopCat Holland in April 2018, adding the location would have its own “unique interior and exterior design,” as well as a patio, 80 taps and full food menu, with favorites like Cosmic Fries, stuffed burgers and signature pizzas.

HopCat Holland will host a grand-opening celebration on April 27 at 11 a.m. The celebration will include 20% off all HopCat apparel and the opportunity to win free Cosmik Fries for a year for the first 200 customers.

Photo: The bar at HopCat downtown Grand Rapids. Via fb.com.