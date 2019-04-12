Detroit-style pizza restaurant opens on 28th Street

A pizza chain from the state’s east side has opened its first West Michigan location.

Farmington Hills-based Buddy’s Pizza this week opened a location in Kentwood, at 4061 28th St. SE.

A grand opening will be held on April 16 at 2:30 p.m.

It is the chain’s 13th location.

To “celebrate the start of bringing a Detroit tradition to West Michigan,” Buddy’s Pizza will donate $1 from every eight-square pizza sold during its opening week to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum to support its “Little Grand Rapids” exhibit.

The space

Buddy’s Pizza Grand Rapids is located in the former Carrabba’s Italian Grill that closed in February 2017.

The 6,620-square-foot renovated space seats about 210 people and includes a garage door over the bar, mosaic floors, reclaimed beams from Detroit factories and a patio that seats 20.

Menu

In addition to serving Buddy’s signature “Detroit-style pizzas,” the restaurant will feature gluten-free pizza, burgers, salads and more.

The location will also offer a selection of Grand Rapids beers, as well as Buddy’s signature beers, Buddy Brew and Bocce IPA.

Hours

This week, the restaurant is open from 3-10 p.m. today, 3-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3-9 p.m. Sunday.

Its regular hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Photo via fb.com