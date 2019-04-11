Meijer Gardens reveals lineup of summer concerts

Entertainment
Summer isn’t here yet, but the full lineup for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens has been revealed.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announced the 2019 lineup today.

There will be 30 shows from June to September at Meijer Gardens’ 1,900-seat amphitheater.

Members of Meijer Gardens can buy tickets during a members-only pre-sale, which runs from 9 a.m. on April 27 through midnight on May 10.

Non-members can buy tickets starting at 9 a.m. on May 11.

More information on the concert series is online.

Lineup

Nahko And Medicine For The People
June 6
Pre-sale $35, member $38, public $40

Rodrigo y Gabriela with Justin Townes Earle
June 9
Pre-sale $52, member $55, public $57

Buddy Guy + Kenny Wayne Shepherd
June 10
Pre-sale $77, member $80, public $82

Lake Street Dive + The Wood Brothers
June 12
Pre-sale $55, member $58, public $60

Big Head Todd and The Monsters + Toad the Wet Sprocket
June 20
Pre-sale $55, member $58, public $60

Old Crow Medicine Show
June 21
Pre-sale $47, member $50, public $52

Steve Miller Band + Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
June 24
Pre-sale $120, member $123, public $125

The Mighty O.A.R. Summer Tour 2019 with American Authors
June 26
Pre-sale $75, member $78, public $80

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
June 27
Pre-sale $50, member $53, public $55

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
June 30
Pre-sale $50, member $53, public $55

Three Dog Night
July 11
Pre-sale $48, member $51, public $53

Amos Lee
July 15
Pre-sale $48, member $51, public $53

Andrew Bird
July 18
Pre-sale $40, member $43, public $45

Gipsy Kings with Simi
July 21
Pre-sale $75, member $78, public $80

The Mavericks + Los Lobos
July 25
Pre-sale $62, member $65, public $67

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
July 26
Pre-sale $63, member $66, public $68

The Temptations + The Righteous Brothers
July 28
Pre-sale $62, member $65, public $67

Dawes + Margo Price
July 31
Pre-sale $45, member $48, public $50

An Evening with The Beach Boys
Aug. 1
Pre-sale $64, member $67, public $69

An Evening with CAKE
Aug. 7
Pre-sale $70, member $73, public $75

Sarah McLachlan with Orchestra
Aug. 8
Pre-sale $92, member $95, public $97

An Evening with Styx
Aug. 9
Pre-sale $72, member $75, public $77

Foreigner
Aug. 11
Pre-sale $79, member $82, public $84

JJ Grey & Mofro + Jonny Lang
Aug. 14
Pre-sale $66, member $69, public $71

Stray Cats
Aug. 15
Pre-sale $97, member $100, public $102

Michael Franti & Spearhead
Aug. 23
Pre-sale $48, member $51, public $53

Mandolin Orange
Sept. 4
Pre-sale $37, member $40, public $42

Tash Sultana with Leo James Conroy
Sept. 8
Pre-sale $45, member $48, public $50

The B52’s + OMD + Berlin
Sept. 11
Pre-sale $88, member $91, public $93

Calexico and Iron & Wine
Sept. 18
Pre-sale $45, member $48, public $50

Photo: Sarah McLachlan. Via fb.com.

