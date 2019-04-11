Meijer Gardens reveals lineup of summer concerts

Summer isn’t here yet, but the full lineup for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens has been revealed.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announced the 2019 lineup today.

There will be 30 shows from June to September at Meijer Gardens’ 1,900-seat amphitheater.

Members of Meijer Gardens can buy tickets during a members-only pre-sale, which runs from 9 a.m. on April 27 through midnight on May 10.

Non-members can buy tickets starting at 9 a.m. on May 11.

More information on the concert series is online.

Lineup

Nahko And Medicine For The People

June 6

Pre-sale $35, member $38, public $40

Rodrigo y Gabriela with Justin Townes Earle

June 9

Pre-sale $52, member $55, public $57

Buddy Guy + Kenny Wayne Shepherd

June 10

Pre-sale $77, member $80, public $82

Lake Street Dive + The Wood Brothers

June 12

Pre-sale $55, member $58, public $60

Big Head Todd and The Monsters + Toad the Wet Sprocket

June 20

Pre-sale $55, member $58, public $60

Old Crow Medicine Show

June 21

Pre-sale $47, member $50, public $52

Steve Miller Band + Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

June 24

Pre-sale $120, member $123, public $125

The Mighty O.A.R. Summer Tour 2019 with American Authors

June 26

Pre-sale $75, member $78, public $80

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

June 27

Pre-sale $50, member $53, public $55

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

June 30

Pre-sale $50, member $53, public $55

Three Dog Night

July 11

Pre-sale $48, member $51, public $53

Amos Lee

July 15

Pre-sale $48, member $51, public $53

Andrew Bird

July 18

Pre-sale $40, member $43, public $45

Gipsy Kings with Simi

July 21

Pre-sale $75, member $78, public $80

The Mavericks + Los Lobos

July 25

Pre-sale $62, member $65, public $67

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

July 26

Pre-sale $63, member $66, public $68

The Temptations + The Righteous Brothers

July 28

Pre-sale $62, member $65, public $67

Dawes + Margo Price

July 31

Pre-sale $45, member $48, public $50

An Evening with The Beach Boys

Aug. 1

Pre-sale $64, member $67, public $69

An Evening with CAKE

Aug. 7

Pre-sale $70, member $73, public $75

Sarah McLachlan with Orchestra

Aug. 8

Pre-sale $92, member $95, public $97

An Evening with Styx

Aug. 9

Pre-sale $72, member $75, public $77

Foreigner

Aug. 11

Pre-sale $79, member $82, public $84

JJ Grey & Mofro + Jonny Lang

Aug. 14

Pre-sale $66, member $69, public $71

Stray Cats

Aug. 15

Pre-sale $97, member $100, public $102

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Aug. 23

Pre-sale $48, member $51, public $53

Mandolin Orange

Sept. 4

Pre-sale $37, member $40, public $42

Tash Sultana with Leo James Conroy

Sept. 8

Pre-sale $45, member $48, public $50

The B52’s + OMD + Berlin

Sept. 11

Pre-sale $88, member $91, public $93

Calexico and Iron & Wine

Sept. 18

Pre-sale $45, member $48, public $50

