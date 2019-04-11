GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features serious roller-derby mayhem. And much more.

Grand Raggidy Roller Derby

(Saturday)

The local women’s roller derby team will line up for a doubleheader against the Flint Roller Derby and Attack and Ann Arbor Roller Derby’s Ypsilante Vigilantes. The night will feature “hard hits and fast footwork.”

The doubleheader is April 13 at MSA Woodland. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $12. Photo via fb.com.

“Richard III”

(Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Shakespeare’s “most famous villain manipulates and murders his way to the throne, making the audience his co-conspirators in this exciting production” by The Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company and directed by Aili Huber.

The play at Dog Story Theater is April 12-13 at 8 p.m. and April 14 at 3 p.m. Tickets are online.

Spring Fling on Cherry St.

(Saturday)

Shop “the day away” along southeast Cherry Street to “score great style deals” at local shops and for a chance to win prizes.

The neighborhood sale is April 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Record Store Day

(Saturday)

The day will feature for a “free party” with DJs, discounted music, refreshments from local businesses, exclusive releases and “the company of fellow music lovers.”

The party is April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vertigo Music.

Gazelle Girl Half Marathon, 10k and 5k

(Sunday)

“Grab your girlfriends, mothers, sisters, cousins, grandmas, aunts or co-workers” and sign up to run — or walk — together.

The event is April 14. Registration is online.

