KDL is producing a Writers Conference

This weekend’s KDL Writers Conference is sure to fill aspiring authors’ notebooks full of tips on the craft and business of writing.

The free, eighth-annual event will feature Michigan authors and publishing professionals on hand to share their expertise with attendees “of all genres and skill levels,” according to organizer Kent District Library.

Workshops on marketing, social media and promotion will be included, along with a light lunch, the library said.

KDL had not yet released a schedule with the workshop leaders’ names as of press time.

The conference runs 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 13.

It will be held at the KDL Service and Meeting Center, at 814 West River Center Dr. NE in Comstock Park.

People can register online. As of press time, six spots remained. Once registration closes, the “Register for this event” button will disappear from the website.