Grocery store opening in Ada Village

A new grocery store is about to be unveiled in Ada Village.

Byron Center-based SpartanNash will open Ada Fresh Market by Forest Hills Foods, at 444 Ada Dr. SE, this Sunday at 6 a.m.

It replaces the former Kingma’s Market, which closed in January after being open since September 2017. Alan Hartline, who owned the Ada Kingma’s, said its size was part of the problem, as it was 40% larger than the original Plainfield location, which he also owns.

Ada Fresh Market is housed in a 13,000-square-foot building constructed in 2016 as part of the multi-year Envision Ada redevelopment project in Ada Village.

SpartanNash “extensively remodeled” the store beginning in February, re-designing the aisles to make them easier to navigate, as well as adding a café with a full salad and soup bar and a Starbucks within the market.

The market will offer “on-trend, high-demand grocery favorites,” including local and organic produce, meats and cheeses, a deli, fresh fish, fresh flowers, artisan bakery items and health and wellness products.

It will also offer catering and full-service delivery by Forest Hills Foods through the Fast Lane program.

Ada Fresh Market will be open daily from 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Photo: Courtesy SpartanNash