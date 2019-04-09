Movies on Monroe reveals its summer lineup

The lineup for a summer movie series downtown has been revealed.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., or DGRI, has announced the films for this year’s Movies on Monroe, launching on June 7.

The showings will be in the same location as last year, at the former parking lot at 555 Monroe Ave. NW.

All events are free and open to the public.

Gates open at 6 p.m., with pre-movie entertainment hosted by Gabrielle de la Vega of WYCE’s El Mundo Musical and DJ AB. The first movie starts at 7:30 p.m., followed by a short intermission and then the second film.

Movies will play on 400-square-foot LED video wall presented in partnership with LiveSpace.

Movie-goers are encouraged to bring their own chairs, snacks and beverages, including beer/wine.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks will rent lawn chairs for $2 each. There will be food trucks on site, and various snacks will be available for purchase.

All events are weather-dependent, with announcements made on DGRI’s social media channels.

Movies on Monroe lineup

June 7

(English subtitles)

“Beetlejuice” (PG)

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (PG-13)

June 21

(Spanish subtitles)

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (PG)

“A Star is Born” (R)

July 12

(English subtitles)

“Matilda” (PG)

“Crazy Rich Asians” (PG-13)

July 26

(Spanish subtitles)

“Hotel Transylvania 3” (PG)

“A Quiet Place” (PG-13)

Aug. 9

(English subtitles)

“Mean Girls” (PG-13)

“10 Things I Hate About You” (PG-13)

Aug. 23

(Spanish subtitles)

“Space Jam” (PG)

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (PG-13)