Grand Rapids Ballet performing ‘Extremely Close’

Ballet dancers will be gliding across the stage downtown this weekend.

Grand Rapids Ballet will present Extremely Close. There will be performances of three pieces; Ibsen’s House, The Sweet By and By and Extremely Close on Friday – Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre, 341 Ellsworth Ave. SW.

Ibsen’s House by Val Caniparoli will be performed to live quintet music by Dvorak.

The Sweet By and By by James Sofranko will feature the music of Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Extremely Close by Hubbard Street Dance Chicago choreographer, Alejandro Cerrudo will feature moving panels that reveal and hide dancers along with a dark stage covered in white feathers. The piece will also include music by Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee, Philip Glass (The Hours, The Truman Show, Notes on a Scandal.)

For more information on ticket sales, visit the website.