Downtown venue hosting ‘Game of Thrones’ watch party

The long night is coming, but the side that fights for the living is making a last stand downtown.

20 Monroe Live and 104.5 SNX are hosting a special watch party for the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones,” the celebrated HBO series based on the “Song of Ice and Fire” books by George R. R. Martin.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday.

Fans will be able to watch the premiere of the final battle for Westeros and the Iron Throne on the big screen, as well as participate in a raffle, a live action role-playing battle of the living versus the dead and a cosplay contest.

The event will also feature themed drinks and a photo booth.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own seats to the premiere. Camping chairs, bean bags, blankets, etc. will be allowed only for this event.

The event is free and open to the public, but those who RSVP in advance will receive a free gift and an extra raffle entry. Tickets are available online.

Photo: Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. Via fb.com.