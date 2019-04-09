Concert venue hosting ‘Games of Thrones’ watch party

The long night is coming, but the side that fights for the living is making a last stand downtown.

20 Monroe Live and 104.5 SNX are hosting a special watch party for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, the celebrated HBO series based on the Song of Ice and Fire books by George R.R. Martin.

Guests will be able to watch the premier of the final battle for Westeros and the Iron Throne on the big screen, as well as participate in a raffle, a live action roleplay battle of the living versus the dead and a cosplay contest.

The event will also feature themed drinks and a photo booth.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their own seat to the premier. Camping chairs, bean bags, blankets etc. will be allowed only for this event.

This event is free and open to the public, but those who RSVP in advance receive a free gift and an extra raffle entry. Tickets are available at universe.com.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Apr. 14. 20 Monroe Live is located at 11 Ottawa Ave. NW, Grand Rapids.