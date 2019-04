Rick Springfield is playing a ‘Stripped Down’ show

The ‘80s sensation Rick Springfield is about to strip back the rock for an up-close-and-personal solo performance with storytelling.

Known for hits like Grammy-winning “Jesse’s Girl,” “I Get Excited” and “Don’t Talk To Strangers,” the Aussie rocker’s 2019 album is called “Orchestrating My Life.”

The show is April 18 at 20 Monroe Live.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and showtime is at 8 p.m.

Food and drink will be available at the venue.

Tickets are going fast.