Brewery re-releasing cherry beer

A local brewery is releasing a “quintessentially Michigan” beer.

Grand Rapids-based Founders Brewing Co. will release Cerise, a fruit beer brewed with Michigan tart cherries, as the sixth brew in its taproom-only Mothership Series.

In response to popular demand, Founders is bringing back Cerise after a long hiatus. The beer was first introduced in 2009 and last bottled in 2012.

The company initially brewed Cerise as a placeholder for Rubaeus, its raspberry ale, after a bad crop skyrocketed the cost of raspberries, said Francesca Jasinski, communications manager. The cherry beer, originally brewed as a contingency, was well received by fans.

Cerise will be available exclusively in Founders’ Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms on draft and in six-packs beginning on April 19.

Cerise is the latest addition to the Mothership Series, preceded by Red’s Rye IPA, Sleeper Cell, MF Donkey Stout, Panther Club and Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout.

Mothership Series beers are highly limited, brew-team favorites available only at Founders’ taprooms.

