Runway on the Rapids is strutting downtown

Fashion models are showing off items from local boutiques this Friday for a good cause.

The Runway on the Rapids fashion show will highlight styles from Confident Wear, DENYM, Gina’s Boutique, JB & Me, LA Miller, Lennon & Willow and The Shoppe at Saint Mary’s, and will include an avant-garde finale designed by Dawn Campbell and Alyssa Locke.

Hair and makeup will be from 15 East Salon & Boutique, Chasing Vanity Salon & Spa, The Urban You and Profile Salon.

Hosted by Saint Mary’s Foundation, proceeds will benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Program at Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences.

The event is at 20 Monroe Live.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.