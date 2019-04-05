Women’s fashion retailer coming to West Michigan

A retailer of plus-size clothing for women is opening its first store in the West Michigan market.

Altar’d State, a Christian women’s fashion retailer that opened six months ago in Woodland Mall in Kentwood, has announced the addition of its plus-size sister store, A’Beautiful Soul, at the mall.

A’Beautiful Soul will host a grand opening in early July and be located in the JCPenny wing of the mall, in a 3,700-square-foot store neighboring Altar’d State.

A’Beautiful Soul will carry women’s clothing in sizes 14 to 24 and be Woodland Mall’s second plus-size clothing store alongside Torrid.

“We are very excited to extend our sizing selection for our guests and be another destination in our shopping center for the plus-size woman,” said Marla VerDuin, store manager, Altar’d State. “It’s of high importance that we are able to deliver exceptional service and have each guest leave feeling beautiful and confident.”

For its grand opening, A’Beautiful Soul will kick off with a store blessing and prayer circle. There will be live music, refreshments and more.

Photo via abeautifulsoul.com