GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a festival with German-style beer — and much more.

Starkbierfest

(Saturday)

“Rain or shine, this strong beer adventure is sure to be your spring break highlight.” The fest will feature live German music, blues, limited beer releases and a “sausage party” with Dearborn kielbasa, Fontanini Italian sausage and more.

Starkbierfest is April 6 from 3-6 p.m. at Cedar Springs Brewing Company. Admission is free. Must be 21 or older with a valid ID. Photo via fb.com.

Indie Flea

(Saturday)

“There is so much unbelievable, sometimes hidden, talent that creates the beautiful and unique culture that is Grand Rapids, and you can experience the feeling of that community at the Indie Flea.”

The Indie Flea is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre and the Community Media Center.

West Michigan Pet Expo

(Saturday and Sunday)

The expo will feature a K9 crew, pony rides, a petting zoo, a pet adoption area, Siberian husky meet and greet, a reptile and amphibian exhibit, thousands of pet products and more. “Please leave current pets at home.”

The event is April 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and April 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be bought online or at the door.

Art Walk

(Friday)

“Spring is in the air, so get ready for all new shows, exhibitions and activities happening along South Division from Fulton to Wealthy!”

The ArtWalk by the Avenue for the Arts is April 5 from 6-9 p.m.

Sebastian Maniscalco: “Stay Hungry”

(Saturday)

Stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco’s credits include being dubbed “the people’s comedian” by People magazine, a new “top-ranked show” on SirusXM, “The Pete & Sebastian Show,” being one of Forbes’ “Highest-Paid Comedians” in the world in 2017, appearances in films and more.

The show is April 6 at 7 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall. Tickets are online.

Bonus Picks

“‘Lungs’ looks inside a couple’s relationship”

“‘The Russian Five’ hits theaters”

“See the Grand Rapids Latin American Film Festival”

“‘Pride & Joy: The Marvin Gaye Musical’ takes you into Motown”

“Grand Rapids is welcoming back a 3-time Grammy winner”

“Kenny Chesney’s ‘Songs for the Saints Tour’ stopping in Grand Rapids”

“Watch ‘Star Trek II’ with Captain Kirk”