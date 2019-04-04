Grand Rapids is welcoming back a 3-time Grammy winner

An award-winning mezzo-soprano singer with Grand Rapids roots is making a grand return.

Michelle DeYoung will perform as a special guest with the Grand Rapids Symphony for “Mahler’s Symphony No. 3” on April 12-13 at 8 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall.

The three-time Grammy winner was born in Grand Rapids and attended Calvin College. She grew up in Colorado and California and graduated from California State University, Northridge

DeYoung has performed with a variety of international organizations, such as the Vienna Philharmonic, Orchestre de Paris, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in the Netherlands and Sao Paulo Symphony in Brazil.

DeYoung will be joined on stage by nearly 250 musicians, and about 80 women from the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus will participate in the performance.

There will also be 60 young singers performing: high schoolers from the Grand Symphony Youth Chorus’ select ensemble Mandala; and fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders from the Youth Chorus’ Junior Chorus.

Tickets are available online.

Photo: Courtesy Grand Rapids Symphony