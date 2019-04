Kenny Chesney’s ‘Songs for the Saints Tour’ stopping in Grand Rapids

One of country music’s superstars is performing in Grand Rapids this weekend.

Kenny Chesney will play Van Andel Arena on Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 p.m.

The stop on is part of his “Songs for the Saints Tour.”

The tour is named after his most recent album “Songs for the Saints,” which features 11 songs, including “Every Heart,” “Get Along” and “Ends of the Earth.”

Tickets are available online.



Photo via fb.com