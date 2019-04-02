Watch ‘Star Trek II’ with Captain Kirk

Captain Kirk is beaming down to Grand Rapids.

DeVos Performance Hall will feature William Shatner, live on stage, this Friday following a big-screen presentation of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

The incomparable Shatner, who portrayed James T. Kirk in the original “Star Trek,” will make an on-stage appearance for a live conversation with fans of the series.

Shatner will share humorous stories from portraying the original Captain Kirk in the “Star Trek” television series and movies — and from his career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning actor, producer, director and writer.

Attendees will also have the chance to ask Shatner questions during an audience-led Q&A.

Tickets are available online.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo via youtube.com