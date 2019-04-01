See the Grand Rapids Latin American Film Festival

The Grand Rapids Latin American Film Festival will be making a return this weekend.

The festival will return on Friday and continue through Sunday at the Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE.

The slogan of the event is Cinema Without Borders. Guests will be able to see award-winning films from Latin America.

“I’m excited to see how audiences will respond to what we have planned for 2019,” says Mayra Fortes, a Grand Valley State University professor and co-chair of the GRLAFF Organizing Committee. “Every year, more and more people from the community attend the Festival, and the organizers love to hear how much they enjoy the event – from the films themselves to the discussions and the food.”

Over the course of three days, there will be eight feature-length films from Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Dominican Republic and Chile. The films will be shown in the Peter Wege Auditorium.

There will be long-form films and short films shown. Some of the films will be followed by panel discussions by local experts in the themes of the films shown.

Throughout the three-day long festival, guest can try Latin American-style refreshments prepared by local restaurants and talk with directors, speakers and attendees in the lobby of the theatre.

The festival admission is free. For more information visit www.grlaff.org.

Photo via fb.com