Barbecue restaurant opens doors

An “urban barbecue” restaurant that offers gluten-free and vegan options has opened in town.

Mark Nieuwenhuis, owner and executive chef, on Friday opened a location of his restaurant Kelvin & Co. in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood, at 1450 Wealthy St. SE.

He founded the first Kelvin & Co. restaurant in Kalamazoo in 2017.

Nieuwenhuis posted on Facebook that the opening day for the Grand Rapids location was “amazing.”

“Grand Rapids did not disappoint,” he said.

The restaurant serves meats smoked fresh daily, handcrafted sides and vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Kelvin’s Grand Rapids menu consists of various items: brisket, chicken and pork sandwiches; meat, including sausage and wings, in one-third- or one-half-pound portions; salads; sides, including jalapeno mac and cheese, collard greens, coleslaw, cornbread and fries; starters, such as barbecue pork egg rolls, fried pickles and deviled eggs; desserts; and a kids menu offering sliders, grilled cheese and tenders.

The restaurant is currently hiring part-time and full-time prep and line cooks.

Kelvin & Co. offers dine-in, takeout and catering services.

It is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Photo via fb.com