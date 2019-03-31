Museum producing On Tap & Uncorked

Visitors can savor the flavors of food and drinks alike at a local tasting event.

The sixth annual On Tap and Uncorked beer, wine, and food tasting event will be held on April 12 at the Muskegon Museum of Arts from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Guests, 21 and older, will be able to combine tastings of beer and wine crafted Michigan beverage artisans and food pairings by local restaurants. There will be food samples and five four-ounce beer or wine tastings per ticket.

Tickets are on sale. Ticket prices are $35 in advance ($30 for Muskegon Museum of Art members) and $40 at the door. Additional tasting tickets can be purchased at the event.

The funds from ticket sales will benefit the museum programs and exhibitions.

For more information on the event visit muskegonartmuseum.org/on-tap-uncorked-michigan-beer-wine-food-tasting-event .

Participating Vendors

Brewing Companies: Big Hart, Cellar, Fetch, Grand Armory, Pigeon Hill, Stormcloud, Unruly

Wineries: Lemon Creek, St. Julian, Twisted Wire

Cidery: Ridge Cider Co.

Restaurants: Applebees, Dr. Rolf’s Barbeque, Hank’s Tavern, Hearthstone, Se4sons Gastro Pub, and Village