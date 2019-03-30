Brewery partners with church on beer

A historic Grand Rapids church is celebrating 150 years with a local brewery.

To celebrate its 150th anniversary, Fountain Street Church has partnered with Brewery Vivant to create a limited edition Saison named “Fountain Streeter.”

Fountain Streeter is a Spring Saison Ale brewed with Lemon drop hops, Amarillo hops and orange peel and comes in at 5.4 percent ABV. Brewery Vivant is filling about 35 kegs for its pub taps and canning 30 cases for distribution. It will be available until it sells out.

The limited edition, small batch brew will premier on Apr. 10 at a party hosted by Fountain Street Church at Brewery Vivant, 925 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids.

The party will go from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to the new beer release, it will feature live music and celebratory 150th anniversary merchandise for sale.

This event is free and open to the public.

Fountain Street Church is an independent, pluralist church that strives to be a “vibrant church community that challenges individuals to craft their own spiritual journeys, and to engage in creative and responsible action in the world.”

Founded in 1869 as Fountain Street Baptist Church, the congregation underwent a series of radical changes between 1896 and 1962 to become a non-creedal, non-denominational liberal church. the It is located at 24 Fountain St. NE in Grand Rapids.